An attorney by trade, Barrie met many of her neighbors by taking on their immigration cases pro-bono or canvassing for at-large council member Will Jawando (D). She understands what residents mean when they say they want to see development without gentrification, she said, or when they say they don’t like gang activity in their apartment complexes but don’t want to be overpoliced either. In May 2020, Barrie watched from her window as a Black man, Finan Berhe, was brought away in a stretcher after being killed by a Montgomery police officer.