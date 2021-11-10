The imminent impact of redistricting: sharper partisan elbows, less compromise by both sides in the House
East county has never had adequate representation to demand change — until now.
A new district map is slated to give the area its own council representative for the first time, garnering momentum — and cautious hope — for a more effective seat at the political table. It comes as marginalized communities across the country mobilize to secure greater representation in a hectic decennial redistricting process plagued with allegations of voter suppression.
On a recent evening, this new map brought Daniel Koroma, a county government employee and local activist who spent elections driving neighbors to polling locations, before Rafael Bethancourt, who works at a Home Depot.
Koroma, a 46-year-old originally from Sierra Leone, was making an early pitch for votes at the Lockwood Apartments in White Oak. He was one of five declared candidates — four Black, one Latino — for the primary contest in seven months, which in liberal Montgomery often determines the eventual winner. Most people didn’t answer when Koroma came knocking, but Bethancourt, 31, was willing to listen, standing with his door barely wedged open to keep his daughter from wandering out.
“What do you say, can we get the neighbors together so we can talk about early voting?” Koroma asked.
Bethancourt said he knew most tenants in his apartment block, who would gather when the water or the heat went out. He wasn’t sure about what they thought about elections.
“I gotta be honest, [voting] is the one thing I’ve never done,” he added. “If somebody can show me how it’s done and where to do it, maybe I’d do it.”
Under the proposed council map, which lawmakers are likely to approve before the end of the year, a new district consolidates the neighborhoods from Four Corners through Burtonsville, cutting out downtown Silver Spring where Council President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) resides. Before Hucker, different parts of east county had been moved back and forth among districts, so that certain neighborhoods saw five different representatives come through in eight years.
“The hope is that this map will — might — give folks a sense of their own political power in a way that they never saw before,” said Valerie Ervin, a former council member who pushed for the new district.
Seasoned advocates warn, however, that in communities where as many as half of households are low-income, any meaningful change in representation still hinges on the strength of candidates and their ability to mobilize working class — sometimes transient — voters, who often have more pressing needs than an election months away.
Candidates are running against one another as much as they are running against disillusionment.
After all, Ervin noted, others have promised change before.
A 40-year handicap
Being a committed civic activist in east county is an exercise in repetition, said Peter Myo Khin, 72, who has twice served as chair of the East County Citizens Advisory Board.
“We argue the same case over and over and over again,” he said one recent afternoon, driving around the area, which seemed to have changed so little since he moved in 27 years ago — one of the only Montgomery neighborhoods at the time that he and his wife could afford.
There are no movie theaters or modern retail centers. Streets are still designed for drivers, unlike the pedestrian-friendly downtowns that had been built elsewhere. And in Burtonsville, a vacant strip mall blights the town center, deserted by businesses more than a decade ago.
Myo Khin sucked his teeth as he passed the dilapidated Burtonsville Crossing, where young people in fast cars used to do doughnuts in the parking lot until residents demanded that the landlord block off certain entrances. It was tedious being a “squeaky wheel” from this part of Montgomery, Myo Khin said — there was so much that needed improving and not many people who seemed willing to listen.
Through the 1970s, the eastern parts of Montgomery were semirural and predominantly White except for a few historically African American towns. In 1980, as White professionals who had fled D.C. in earlier decades started to return to the city and squeeze out Black residents, demand for affordable housing in the suburbs boomed.
By that time, segments of Washington’s elite had already sunk their roots into Potomac and Bethesda, using redlining and other discriminatory practices to keep out minority residents. The east-west divide worsened when officials offered landowners the opportunity to sell builders the development rights of areas in the east in a bid to protect the county’s 93,000-acre agricultural reserve. Within a decade, the stock of affordable housing had tripled along route 29 as tenants and first-time buyers moved in, many of them new immigrants or Black residents from surrounding jurisdictions.
But these programs made east county develop in a way planners termed “inorganic.”
“The housing was put in … but without all the other things, without the jobs, without the amenities,” said Isiah “Ike” Legget (D), who served as Montgomery County executive until 2018.
Without adequate infrastructure in the east, public and private investment streamed west. Some living in more rural parts of east county preferred this, lobbying against urban development in their area and opposing plans for the Metro Red Line to come through the east. As affordable housing continued to draw new households, driving a dramatic demographic shift in east county, some residents pushed back against proposed developments that would attract what they called “undesirables.”
For Fatmata Barrie, 49, this legacy was precisely why she wanted to represent east county
“Happy Friday everyone!” Barrie said as she waved at her phone one recent afternoon. Originally from Sierra Leone, she was on one of her walks around White Oak, speaking live on Facebook to people she had met since moving to a rental apartment here in 2002. If elected, she would be the first Muslim to sit on the council.
“All the stuff you hear about White Oak? Yeah, we have our concerns,” Barrie said, raising her voice above the noise of traffic on route 29. “But we love it here!”
An attorney by trade, Barrie met many of her neighbors by taking on their immigration cases pro-bono or canvassing for at-large council member Will Jawando (D). She understands what residents mean when they say they want to see development without gentrification, she said, or when they say they don’t like gang activity in their apartment complexes but don’t want to be overpoliced either. In May 2020, Barrie watched from her window as a Black man, Finan Berhe, was brought away in a stretcher after being killed by a Montgomery police officer.
Finished with her Facebook Live, Barrie continued walking, snapping pictures with friends she came across and street corners that needed stop signs.
“It matters who is in the room,” she said.
A gamble for change
But Barrie isn’t the only one making the pitch that she knows the side of east county that has been left out.
So far, there’s Koroma; Jeremiah Pope, a Hillandale resident who works for Maryland Del. Charlotte Crutchfield; William Montier, a Silver Spring resident working for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and Brian Anleu, a former staffer of Hucker and now planning board official.
At 31, Anleu can still remember the sound of cars speeding by him as he walked bracingly down a sidewalk-less New Hampshire Ave to visit friends in White Oak. Anleu, the son of Central American immigrants who settled down in east county in the 1990s, now has children of his own, including an 11-year-old at Burtonsville Elementary School where students are all still driven to campus. As it was for him, the roads are too dangerous to walk on.
“When there are the same issues for decades, people disengage,” said Anleu.
In the early 2000s, community leaders thought the arrival of Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak might spur development, but the shortage of amenities meant that most FDA employees ended up commuting into work.
Then, in 2006, people wondered whether the election of Leggett, a Burtonsville resident, might bring transformation. But Leggett preferred incremental change. Progress slowed further when the Great Recession hit, emptying government coffers.
“You had two of the strongest advocates,” Leggett said in an interview, referring to himself and former council member Marilyn Praisner. “And we were in a time when we had the most constrained resources.”
Leggett, Montgomery’s first and only Black county executive, maintains that his administration laid the groundwork for revamping east county, where he still lives. He opened three new recreation centers, brokered a deal for Washington Adventist Hospital to relocate to east county, and in 2017 finalized plans for Viva White Oak, a massive, 280-acre life sciences hub near the FDA headquarters. Marc Elrich (D), the current county executive, said he has continued Leggett’s legacy, launching a new bus rapid transit system along route 29.
And yet for everyday east county residents, these improvements are too small or too preliminary to count. These days, people passing by the site for Viva White Oak, which was promised to bring high-paying jobs and affordable housing, see only yellowed signs on empty fields. The project’s developer recently said they might start construction in 2022, with a completion date 10 to 12 years later.
Shannon Moore, a 42-year-old single mother, said she can’t afford to wait that long.
Moore has been trying buy a home since she moved to Briggs Chaney seven years ago. But supporting three kids as a construction administrator leaves little for savings, she said. More than half her paycheck goes to rent, and when she was laid off in January, she relied on donations to get by. Moore doesn’t vote consistently in local elections but thinks she might if she hears from candidates who understand what it’s like to spend years teetering on the verge of poverty.
Even then, Moore said, she wasn’t sure.
“I’d still have to take a gamble on someone,” she said, “and see if they’re going to do what they say they’re going to do.”
Koroma kept this wariness in mind as he approached his last apartment block Friday.
“Are your parents home?” he asked a Black boy lugging a box of recycling to the street. The boy looked up, then ran toward Tiffany Reid.
Reid, a math teacher, had moved from Philadelphia to Montgomery a few months ago, drawn, as Moore and others had been, by the prospect of enrolling her child in Montgomery’s renowned public schools.
“I want to get involved, for sure,” she told Koroma. “I got a son here, so yeah, I want to make it good for him.”
“Alright, so when am I going to hear from you?” Koroma asked.
“Today,” Reid replied. “Once I head back inside and make dinner, I’ll send you that email.”
Koroma smiled and left. Minutes later, he got an email from Reid. By the end of the night, a community meeting for the residents of Lockwood Apartments was on the books.