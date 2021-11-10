Fairlamb drove alone from his home in Sussex, N.J., on the morning of Jan. 6 and did not bring any weapons. Prosecutors noted he picked up a police baton from the ground, and was photographed carrying it, but did not appear to use it on anyone. When he first arrived at the Capitol, he was photographed holding a sign that read “Area Closed” while gesturing with his middle finger toward the camera, according to court records.