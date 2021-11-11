DJ Dee Clark at Culture Coffee Too: Anyone who says D.C. isn’t a music town isn’t listening the way Dee Clark listens. The 53-year-old DJ grew up in a Washington household filled with eclectic piles of records — disco, funk, pop, soul — that made her world feel big. When she finally ventured into the District nightlife as a teen in the ’80s, she was dancing to ecstatic house music at the Club House some nights, slamming around at punk shows on others. Then, in the late ’90s, when Clark first encountered jungle and drum-n-bass music, she felt all her musical interests charging at her at once: “Hip-hop, reggae, pop songs, R&B, jazz, everything — I heard all the genres in jungle and drum-n-bass,” Clark says. “It turned my life out all over again.” Roughly a quarter-century later, Clark now finds herself spinning alongside a new generation of DJs fascinated with the rhythmic rush of classic drum-n-bass. At a recent dance night at the Eaton Hotel with Black Rave Culture — a new power trio of District DJs: Amal, James Bangura and DJ Nativesun — scores of young party people couldn’t believe what they were hearing. “When I’m around those kids, they have no idea what my age is,” Clark says with a laugh. “They don’t know I’m old enough to be their mom.” 4 to 10 p.m. Free.