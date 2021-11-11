Alexandria Film Festival: The Alexandria Film Festival, now in its 15th year, is once again keeping its program online. The 40 films include full-length features as well as short films grouped into topical showcases, such as “In the Time of covid” and “Girl Power.” Showcases also feature interviews with filmmakers. Through Nov. 25, $15 per individual screening or showcase; $75 all-access pass.
Abe the Kid at Songbyrd: The New York City-born artist mashes together R&B, hip-hop with pop ballad bridges. He then takes any expectation a listener might have and drives them off a cliff. Abe the Kid is a live performer through and through, often performing songs that are exclusively heard in concert. Want that song you really liked? You might not find it online. His 2019 album “Dirty Skin” is full of snapshot moments of love, longing and self-reflection, each song its own world of unexpected sounds, from a pumping electronic drum or surprising, warped background vocals. If you think Abe the Kid sounds like one thing, he’ll be sure to prove you wrong. 7 p.m. $10.
Hip-Hop and Craft Beer at Other Half Brewery: Most people probably don’t pop cans of double IPAs at their favorite nightclub, but that doesn’t mean that craft beer doesn’t go perfectly with party music. DJ Analyze, a veteran on WKYS and a fixture on the D.C. club scene, spins ’90s and ’00s hip-hop at the Ivy City brewery and beer garden while Mista Forty serves as the evening’s host. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Free.
Friday, Nov. 12
The Phillips Collection’s 100th Birthday Party: In November 1921, America’s first modern art museum opened in the home of Duncan Phillips, with one dedicated room and 237 paintings. Today, the Phillips Collection contains 6,000 works and multiple exhibition spaces. A party at the Dupont Circle museum celebrates a century of service to Washington, with access to exhibitions about Alma W. Thomas and David Driskell; spotlight talks and activities throughout the galleries; cupcakes and food trucks; and a DJ playing 100 years’ worth of popular tunes. Admission is on a pay-what-you-can basis, and timed-entry reservations are required for visitors who aren’t members. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken the same day are required for entry. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Native Cinema Showcase at the National Museum of the American Indian: The annual Native Cinema Showcase, sponsored by the National Museum of the American Indian, remains virtual this year. The program represents 39 native nations from 13 countries, and features seven features and a mix of short films and family-friendly animation focused on “language, healing, building community, and a continued relationship with the land.” Four panels with directors will be available on-demand throughout the festival Through Nov. 18. Free.
Side Yards at Yards Park: Magicians, escape artists, sword swallowers, jugglers and contortionists are among the circus-style performers who take over Yards Park during this annual family-friendly event. Visitors can also participate in tarot readings, receive glitter tattoos and other interactive attractions. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free; Registration is required.
JV’s 74th Anniversary Party Weekend: Happy birthday to JV’s in Falls Church — the family-owned institution turns 74 this weekend with four bands over two nights. Friday is a double-bill of classic rock, with Josh Allen taking the stage at 4 p.m., with the night headlined by the Roadducks, a bluesy veteran act that’s been around the D.C. area in one form or another since 1976. One Third Wish, a duo featuring members of the Beatles tribute Magical Mystery Girls, gets the show underway at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the all-female party band Wicked Jezebel, known for playing Motown, disco and ’80s pop, hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. Times and cover varies.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Novemberfest at Evening Star Cafe: Before Snallygaster became D.C.’s biggest beer festival, its founders put on a more casual event called Novemberfest, filling the parking lot behind Alexandria’s Rustico with beers, cider and wine from across the Old Dominion. The format is changing in 2021: While you’ll still find beers from Virginia’s top breweries — the Veil, Triple Crossing, Pen Druid and Wheatland Spring are among the participants — the event has been opened geographically to include beers from all over, such as Resident Culture (Charlotte), Civil Society (Atlanta) and Vitamin Sea (Weymouth, Mass.). Local wines from Lightwell Survey and other producers are featured alongside cocktails and whiskeys. Unlike the all-you-can-drink Snallygaster, however, Novemberfest requires guests to purchase food and drink tickets ($1 per ticket), and advance tickets include $20 in credits. Noon to 5 p.m. $25 in advance, $10 at the door.
Fall Makers Market at Dumbarton House: Dumbarton House’s preholiday market, held in the large garden of the Federal-era mansion, was a popular event last year, with lines stretching down the block. Once inside, socially distanced vendors sold masks, candles, soaps and knitted accessories. This year, in addition to access to a dozen makers, the pay-what-you-can tickets include admission to the house itself, and the exhibits therein. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pay what you can.
Bark in the Park at Victura Park: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue marks National Adoption Week with a pet meet up at the Kennedy Center’s outdoor wine garden. Bring a dog or just hang out with adoptable pups: the program features beer and chili dog specials for humans and puppuccinos for dogs, plus live music from singer-guitarist Rosebud Ireland and Fifteen Strings. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Britney Ball at Wunder Garten: Start planning your best Britney Spears costume, whether that involves braided pigtails or a skintight red catsuit, because Wunder Garten’s Britney Ball will include a “Best Britney Impersonator” contest. The outdoor beer garden in NoMa is devoting Saturday night to playing all the pop star’s music videos and deep cuts, with live dance performances, too. 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Free, registration requested.
DJ Dee Clark at Culture Coffee Too: Anyone who says D.C. isn’t a music town isn’t listening the way Dee Clark listens. The 53-year-old DJ grew up in a Washington household filled with eclectic piles of records — disco, funk, pop, soul — that made her world feel big. When she finally ventured into the District nightlife as a teen in the ’80s, she was dancing to ecstatic house music at the Club House some nights, slamming around at punk shows on others. Then, in the late ’90s, when Clark first encountered jungle and drum-n-bass music, she felt all her musical interests charging at her at once: “Hip-hop, reggae, pop songs, R&B, jazz, everything — I heard all the genres in jungle and drum-n-bass,” Clark says. “It turned my life out all over again.” Roughly a quarter-century later, Clark now finds herself spinning alongside a new generation of DJs fascinated with the rhythmic rush of classic drum-n-bass. At a recent dance night at the Eaton Hotel with Black Rave Culture — a new power trio of District DJs: Amal, James Bangura and DJ Nativesun — scores of young party people couldn’t believe what they were hearing. “When I’m around those kids, they have no idea what my age is,” Clark says with a laugh. “They don’t know I’m old enough to be their mom.” 4 to 10 p.m. Free.
Anti-Flag at the Black Cat: Five years ago, some suggested that the presidency of Donald Trump would be a boon for punk rock. While that’s debatable, the Trump presidency added fuel to long-smoldering fires for a politically charged punk band like Anti-Flag. For more than a quarter century, the Pittsburgh-born foursome has been in the anti-establishment trenches, battling nationalism, capitalism and discrimination of all kinds head-on. Their twelfth album, last year’s “20/20 Vision,” is prototypical punk, with familiar — if didactic — lyrical themes and music intended to open hearts, minds and mosh pits. There’s even a hint of optimism and hope in songs like “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” but the Trump-sampling opener “Hate Conquers All” reminds listeners that it takes more than love to trump hate — it takes action. 7:30 p.m. $22-$25.
Burning the Bock at Little Miss Whiskey’s: After a long time away, the popular all-you-can-eat-and-drink cookouts are returning to Little Miss Whiskey’s. This one, limited to 80 tickets, includes birria-style lamb tacos and curried goat stew prepared by chef Ryan Gordon of the Queen Vic, and beers from Goodwood and Anderson Valley. (The name comes from the practice of sticking red-hot pokers into stouts to caramelize the sugar and make a D.I.Y. wassail.) 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. $58.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Art Fest at the Torpedo Factory: Explore all three floors of Old Town Alexandria’s Torpedo Factory during its first Art Fest to find prints, jewelry, linens, pottery, photographs and other works on sale; meet artists during the Fall Salon; and visit a lounge for drinks and a DJ. It’s an ideal destination to find a holiday gift — or a new accent piece for your living room. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $15-$50.
Big G’s Flavor From the Pocket Release Party at City-State Brewing: The latest brew from City-State honors a true D.C. legend: Backyard Band co-founder Anwan “Big G” Glover, known for his advocacy go-go and #DontMuteDC, and for his acting on “The Wire.” The golden ale “was designed by Big G himself,” according to the brewery, and he’ll be hanging out and signing cans during the Washington Football Team’s game against Tampa Bay. (The burgundy-and-gold label features an image of Big G with a football in one hand and a mic in the other.) Besides football, the party features DJ sets and the Kam and 46 food truck. 1 to 4 p.m. Free.
Half Waif at Songbyrd: Half Waif is the solo project of vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nandi Rose, an erstwhile member of New Jersey indie act Pinegrove. Across five albums, Rose has explored her inner turmoil through moody, romantic electro-pop powered by lush instrumentation and weighty vocals that make her a worthy heir to the likes of Kate Bush and Tori Amos. She released “The Caretaker” in March 2020, just weeks after the pandemic overtook the United States, and quickly returned with “Mythopoetics” this past July. The latter captures the duality of her sound, from piano ballads to catchy pop songs. “To allow both worlds to exist in tandem,” she told Vulture, “that feels like a full expression of myself as an artist.” 7 p.m. $15.
‘Life, I Swear’ with Chloe Dulce Louvouezo at Busboys & Poets: The new book “Life I Swear: Intimate Stories from Black Women on Identity, Healing, and Self-Trust” is a collection of stories written by Black women for other Black women, with essays from notable authors, including Gabrielle Williams and Josefine H. Sanders, and more than 100 photographs. The program at the 14th Street NW Busboys finds author Chloe Dulce Louvouezo joining local writer Christine Platt to discuss the conception of the project and her creative process, followed by a live Q&A. 6:30 p.m. Free-$40.
Aertex at the Black Cat: D.C. drummer Chris Moore spends much of his time powering the punishing attacks of bands across the punk-metal spectrum — including Repulsion, Coke Bust, Guilt Parade and D.O.C. — where vocalists don’t sing as much as scream, growl and bark their lyrics. But when his love of such bands as Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Sisters of Mercy galvanized him to delve into the depths of goth as part of a new band called Aertex, he knew he’d need to find someone who could actually “sing-sing.” Moore enlisted Josephine Olivia, who previously provided a soulful, bluesy touch as part of Baltimore electronic duo Blacksage, and the act clicked within one practice. With their debut album on the way, Aertex has linked up for a tour with Richmond’s Windhand. Aertex’s chilly, brooding synthscapes provide a sonic counterpoint to Windhand’s psychedelic sludge, but bills that mix different types of bands widen an audience’s Venn diagram and provide a chance of actual — not algorithmic — discovery. It’s an “uncomfortable but curious energy” that Moore appreciates. 7:30 p.m. $20.
Monday, Nov. 15
Pi’erre Bourne at Fillmore Silver Spring: Pi’erre Bourne is best known as a producer of woozy and hypnotic hits made in collaboration with rap stars including Playboi Carti, Young Thug and 21 Savage. His productions — built on metronomic trap beats, oscillating synthesizer melodies and video game sound effects — are so popular that even his leaked songs achieve mythic status. But like Kanye West before him, Bourne is trying his best to be known not just as a game-changing producer, but as a rapper in his own right; he even titled a series of projects “The Life of Pi’erre,” in homage to West’s “The Life of Pablo.” The 28-year-old talent hasn’t quite reached the heights West did as a rapper, but his beats — whether for himself, Young Thug, 21 Savage or even West himself — are hip-hop hedge mazes that listeners can lose themselves in. 8 p.m. $25.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Chanukah Holiday Market at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center: The Chanukah Holiday Market returns to the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center this year for an indoor and outdoor event. Browse at least 20 vendors with jewelry, bags, succulents and challah; listen to music; and sample the hot chocolate bar. Proof of vaccination is required to enter the building. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $6.
Emily Ratajkowski at Sixth & I: Model Emily Ratajkowski celebrates the release of her first book, “My Body,” which reflects on Ratajkowski’s journey with herself, feminism and power. An essay from the collection entitled “Buying Myself Back” was first published in New York Magazine last year, detailing her experience reclaiming her image, in all its forms, from those who have exploited her. At Sixth & I, Ratajkowski is in conversation with writer Hanna Rosin, the former co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia podcast. 6 p.m. $12-$35.