We saved Carytown, one of the most recognizable neighborhoods for the city’s thrift scene, for last. You stumble out of one store and into another — we visited five stores on one half-mile stretch of West Cary Street. We started at Clothes Rack, walked to Ashby and then Bygones, which specializes in vintage pieces (and where I was able to find the faux fur hat Gaga wears, an item I knew would be hardest to find). The shop is a blast from the past, with gorgeous dark wood framing clothing racks and glamorous glass counters filled with jewelry, cuff links and more. After scoring the elusive hat, we hit Goodwill Second Debut, an old favorite full of wearable basics (some still with their Macy’s tags attached), which will close in December. The final shop we hit was Luxor Vintage Clothing, a shop cluttered beautifully with antiques, clothes, various knickknacks and lots of jewelry.