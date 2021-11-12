He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police say they do not believe that the teen was the intended target of the shooting.
Thursday’s incident added to a string of young victims of gun violence in Prince George’s County this year.
In August, 8-year-old Peyton John “PJ” Evans was fatally struck by a stray bullet after gunfire broke out in his apartment complex. In October, a 12-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting after shots were fired outside of a business.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) vowed to continue investing resources and work with the community to stop the increase in gun violence.
“The depravity and violence we are seeing across the country, and in our community, must stop,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “Our children should not have to fear gun violence in this community and in their homes due to poor decisions of adults.”
Police are seeking assistance in investigating Thursday’s shooting.
“As our Police Department investigates this shooting, we are asking the community to please come forward with any information that can help us close this case, so we can ensure whoever committed this terrible act of violence can be taken off our streets,” Alsobrooks said.