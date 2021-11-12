“Our country is obviously divided on matters of religion, but also matters of human sexuality and marriage, and what’s at stake here is: What is the government going to do about that division? Will it pick one side of the debate over marriage and sexuality and crush everyone who disagrees and rule them anathema, ineligible for government funding, or try to find win-win solutions that respect both sides of the debate and encourage the most and the best service for the neediest groups?”