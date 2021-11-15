Prosecutors allege that he used photos of the victim’s face and intimate parts on a public Reddit intended for degradation and humiliation and subreddits devoted to sexual raceplay, while using racial slurs in posting titles.
The charging documents provide details of the graphic language used in the 50 posts that Bradshaw, 32, is accused of posting. He is also accused of using variations of the victim’s name and birthday on the accounts he created to post the images.
The woman contacted law enforcement on May 14, informing them that her photos had been posted online without her knowledge, prosecutors said. The court documents said the dates of the posts ranged from April 3 to May 20.
The mayor has been charged with 50 counts of “distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce.” Online court records indicate that he was released on his own recognizance after appearing in Dorchester County Circuit Court on Monday.
Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine for each count if convicted.
Local news outlets earlier reported that his home and office were searched on Aug. 4.
“I have been in the news for the last week,” Bradshaw said, according to an Aug. 13 article in the Dorchester Star, a local newspaper. “All I can say is that it is a personal matter, it does not involve city business.”
According to the paper’s account, the mayor’s neighbors reported seeing “multiple Maryland State Police and unmarked vehicles outside of Bradshaw’s house.”
Bradshaw has been in office since January. He was previously a Maryland Public Service Scholar and interned in Gov. Larry Hogan’s legislative office, according to a online biography on the city’s website.
The mayor’s office had no comment when contacted by The Washington Post. Bradshaw did not respond to a request for comment via email.
“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the Internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” said Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”