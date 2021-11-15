“Here at VMI, we have built up a lot of traditions over the generations," Northam said. "Many of those traditions have great value in molding young people. But others do not...Gone are the statues that glorify rebellion against the United States. In place are new provisions for privacy and safety for all—especially women. The Institute has now stated a commitment to diversity, and to making certain that all cadets, faculty, and staff, feel safe and welcome. This needs to continue for VMI to succeed.”