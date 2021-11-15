The report starts in 1649, when King Charles II of England rewarded his loyal supporters with land grants throughout the newly-established Virginia colony on parcels that European settlers had seized from Indigenous peoples. The new landowners, wealthy British statesmen, had surnames like Fairfax, Culpeper, Lee, Washington and Mason. They increased their wealth and political power over generations, by relying on the labor of enslaved people and by being at the center of some of the most defining historical events of their time — the establishment of the United States of America, the creation of the Virginia Constitution, the Civil War.