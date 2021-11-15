Labor action has been surging in recent months, an outgrowth of what experts call the Great Resignation, which has given employees more leverage over their employers. In October, more than 25,000 workers went on strike, compared to an average of 10,000 in previous months, according to the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University. In Maryland, school bus drivers in at least three counties went on strike to protest staffing shortages. In Fairfax County, Va., government workers rallied in support of an ordinance that would give them the right to negotiate their pay.