Among those who testified was former county council member Eric Olson, who was drawn out of the district in which he has long lived and had already started campaigning to win back his old seat. Olson, who considers himself a political progressive, said it was “particularly wrong” that the redistricting meant some communities that had long fought to have their history recognized — like the historic African American community of Lakeland — would either change representatives or in some cases be divided between two council districts.