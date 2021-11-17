In an interview, Chase argued she was best equipped to defeat Spanberger because she not only represents part of the district in the state Senate but has worked on campaigns for two Republican congressmen who represented the 7th — Eric Cantor and Dave Brat — along with former Rep. J. Randy Forbes (R) in the 4th. She stressed, however, that she does not consider herself a politician and would be running as an outsider willing to challenge the status quo. “I hold politicians accountable even while serving right along with them,” she said.