On Nov. 1, the U.S. Marshals Service sent a letter to the DOC detailing mistreatment of detainees and announcing plans to transfer about 400 people facing federal charges to a prison in Lewisburg, Pa. The letter, which described the punitive denial of food and water and unsanitary living conditions at the D.C. facility, sparked outrage among local officials, public defenders and judges alike who have since demanded solutions to what they see as a crisis in their own backyard.