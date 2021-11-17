The man had been driving and was shot before his car hit a tree, the chief said. A nurse in the neighborhood had performed CPR on the man until police arrived and took over, the chief said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Prince George’s police will investigate, as it handles all homicides that occur in University Park.
Baker said no one has been apprehended in the shooting and that it is “an active investigation.”
“This is a safe town. It’s a very safe town,” Baker said. “We haven’t had a homicide in over 10 years.”