Police in University Park are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in a car Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., University Park officers and Prince George’s County police responded to the 4000 block of University Park Drive for a reported vehicle accident, University Park Police Chief Harvey Baker said. Once officers arrived, they found a man in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, the chief said.

The man had been driving and was shot before his car hit a tree, the chief said. A nurse in the neighborhood had performed CPR on the man until police arrived and took over, the chief said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prince George’s police will investigate, as it handles all homicides that occur in University Park.

Baker said no one has been apprehended in the shooting and that it is “an active investigation.”

“This is a safe town. It’s a very safe town,” Baker said. “We haven’t had a homicide in over 10 years.”