Families across the income spectrum have long qualified for some form of tax relief, but this year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure, the Biden administration began allowing parents to receive half of their refunds in advance through small monthly payments. Under the previous child tax credit, families received a lump benefit of up to $2,000 per child off their tax bills. Parents can now receive $250 per month for each child between ages 6 and 17, and $300 for each under age 6, for up to $3,600 per child.