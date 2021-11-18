Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection. It can be spread between people through direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, and prolonged face-to-face contact is required.
Officials said the person who has been exposed will be “monitored for symptoms of monkeypox for 21 days after exposure.”
According to health officials, human monkeypox cases mainly happen in western and central African countries. Officials said cases “have only rarely been documented outside of Africa.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said monkeypox “re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases,” according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials at the CDC also said that since 2017, there have been 218 confirmed cases in Nigeria. It said eight cases have been reported in international travelers from Nigeria, including a case in Texas in July 2021 and the current case in Maryland.
The CDC said it is “working with airline and state and local health partners” in “assessing potential risks to those who may have had close contact with the traveler on the plane and after their arrival in the United States.”
Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health, Jinlene Chan, said in the statement that “public health authorities have identified and continue to follow up with those who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual.”
“Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure,” Chan added.
The symptoms of monkeypox, according to health officials, are much like that of the flu. They can also include swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash on a person’s body and face. Typically, infections last two to four weeks.
Travelers who have returned to the area from central or western Africa, officials said, should contact their doctor if they “develop symptoms of monkeypox, particularly flu-like illness, swollen lymph nodes or rash.” Officials said doctors should “maintain a high index of suspicion for clinically compatible illness.”