Some say that the District’s at-large council races are a clear example of the sort of election that would be improved by ranked-choice voting. The field for these races is sometimes not winnowed down by a primary, since the city reserves two spots on its council for people who are not members of the majority party, generally independents. That, combined with the city’s relatively new public financing program that makes it more financially feasible for people to run for office, can leave voters with a huge list of choices from which they can only select two, under the current system.