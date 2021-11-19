Governments will eventually have to let individuals decide what level of coronavirus exposure they are willing to take on, but now is not yet the time, said Crystal Watson, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The contagious delta variant is still burrowing its way through the eastern coast of the United States, infecting — and killing — scores of people, Watson said. Governments should take more conservative approached to lifting mask requirements to avoid “bouncing back and forth” on regulations, which can instill distrust or disinterest among members of the public, she added.