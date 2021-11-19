Some business leaders said the “bouncing ball” effect of Montgomery’s shifting regulations made it onerous to operate, while others were relieved to have the strength of county law again while enforcing masking requirements in their establishments.
Public health experts largely agreed that bringing back the mandate is the right response to rising infections across the region, especially ahead of the holiday season, where people are more likely to travel or interact in large groups.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s very much the right thing to do,” said Neil Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland. “Lifting these preventive strategies was never meant to be exit-only doors.”
The county, where 1,730 have died from coronavirus infections, is acting in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 78 percent of Montgomery’s population is fully vaccinated, the highest rate in the region.
But over the past week, its case rate climbed from 45 new infections per 100,000 residents to 60, bringing it into what the CDC considers a “substantial” level of community transmission and in need of an indoor mask mandate. The District, which is only 64 percent fully vaccinated, had an even higher case rate of 89 as of Friday. “In this instance,” Sehgal said, “Montgomery County got it right and the District is getting it wrong.”
Governments will eventually have to let individuals decide what level of coronavirus exposure they are willing to take on, but now is not yet the time, said Crystal Watson, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The contagious delta variant is still burrowing its way through the eastern coast of the United States, infecting — and killing — scores of people, Watson said. Governments should take more conservative approached to lifting mask requirements to avoid “bouncing back and forth” on regulations, which can instill distrust or disinterest among members of the public, she added.
“There continues to be confusion among residents and especially from those visiting from outside the county, as to whether a mask mandate is in effect or not in Montgomery,” said Marshall Weston, president of the Restaurant Association of Maryland.
Kathy Hollinger, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, said she was disappointed to hear that Montgomery’s mandate was returning so soon after it was removed. Restaurant employees in the suburb have already had to spend most of the last two years as de facto enforcers of the county’s masking and social distancing mandates, policing diners and sometimes facing hostile pushback.
“People need to remember, these are not small businesses made up of enforcement officers,” Hollinger said. “They are small businesses made up people ready to operate a restaurant.”
For some establishments, however, the return of Montgomery’s mask mandate is helping to dispel anxieties around winter, which last year brought about the most severe surge in cases in the region.
Carmen Larsen, president of Montgomery’s Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said most restaurants and retail outlets within the group chose to retain mask requirements even when the county rule was lifted. Losing the “cover” of a government mandate sometimes made it harder for employees to implore patrons to abide by shop rules, she said.
“In a sense, it’s a relief that it came back in, just so they don’t have to be the bad guy,” Larsen said. Businesses would rather impose a mask mandate now than to face the kind of draconian lockdowns from earlier in the pandemic, she added.
County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Thursday that if it were left up to him, he would have kept the mask mandate consistently in place until mid-January, when most of 5 to 11-year-olds in the county are expected to be fully vaccinated. But under current regulations set by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Elrich cannot make that decision. It falls instead on the county council, which has attached the lifting and the reinstating of the mask mandate to case rates over seven-day periods.
“This is the problem of people picking numbers,” said Elrich, who, unlike other regional leaders, often declined in earlier months of the pandemic to set fixed thresholds for reopening. “If you achieve a number, does it sustain itself? And when it doesn’t, what then?”
The council recently amended its regulation to lift the mask mandate permanently once 85 percent of the county’s 1.1 million residents are fully vaccinated, which is likely to happen in five weeks or so, said council vice president Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large). The sudden change in regulations is confusing, he acknowledged, but in liberal Montgomery, where residents have largely embraced coronavirus testing and vaccinations, he thinks pushback will be minimal.
Dan Simons, an owner of the Farmers Restaurant Group, which operates in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, said he doesn’t think one jurisdiction’s approach to masking mandates has been superior to others, but the lack of coordination has been the most challenging to navigate. During daily shift meetings, restaurant managers have to go over specials and reservations, as well as the latest updates in pandemic regulations, he said.
Nevertheless, Simons said he feels “fortunate that our team has made it through. For those of us still around and still alive, maybe we’re lucky to have rules to be annoyed by.”
The most challenging months, he thinks, are over.