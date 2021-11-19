County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said Thursday that if it were left up to him, he would have kept the mask mandate consistently in place until mid-January, when most of 5 to 11-year-olds in the county are expected to be fully vaccinated. But under current regulations set by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Elrich cannot make that decision. It falls instead on the county council, which has attached the lifting and the reinstating of the mask mandate to case rates over seven-day periods.