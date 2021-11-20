In September, Meehan told U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D) office in an email, in response to the office’s request for an update, that the department “was contacted by the FBI who had been asked to conduct an inquiry into both use of force matters.” Meehan wrote that town officials had “recently learned that the FBI determined neither case rose to the level of a Federal Civil Rights Violation and that its inquiry is now closed,” according to a copy of the email obtained by The Post and previously reported by the Maryland Coast Dispatch.