“Safe harbor” has been an issue for half a decade in Maryland, as dozens of other states implemented laws to stop police and prosecutors from charging minors with prostitution or solicitation. Such legislation echoed federal law that says children, unlike adults, do not have to prove force, fraud or coercion to show that they are being trafficked. Any time a person under 18 is sold for sex, under the Department of Justice definition, the criteria for trafficking have been met. Rather than being sent to juvenile detention or a court system, many argue, the children should be connected to medical assistance, safe housing, mental health support and other social services they may need.