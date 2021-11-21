Since Easter of 2020, church officials said the congregation has given away about $550,000 in dollars in gift cards while also providing meals and food boxes in partnership with Prince George’s County government and local groups such as the World Central Kitchen.
“We first did it the first Easter of the pandemic … and at that time, not a lot of outreach had been done by most churches because it was so early in the pandemic,” said the Rev. Grainger Browning, the senior pastor of the church, which has 8,000 members who contributed to the cause. “So we did the same thing as today — $50,000 worth of food gift cards, and we must have had 2,000 people lined up, and we didn’t know to use the parking lot. So they were literally lined up all the way back to Andrews Air Force Base, which is about five miles away.”
The experience taught church officials two things: They needed to hold more giveaways more regularly during the pandemic, and they needed to take advantage their large parking lot, just off Allentown Road, where on Sunday they directed recipients’ cars into a drive-through queue that flowed around the church and into lots where volunteers handed drivers cards while security and police officers directed the cars out.
Some recipients were so grateful, Browning said, that they gave volunteers 50 or 75 cents back as their own contributions to the effort.
Among recipients on Sunday was Tanika Robinson, 42, and her fiance Omar Reed, 44, who picked up a card and headed straight to a grocery store to buy a turkey and fixings for Thanksgiving dinner.
Reed, who worked for Marriott hotels as a utility steward responsible for equipment cleaning and maintenance, said he has been out of work for weeks: “They laid everybody off.”
“They shut everything down,” Robinson added.
“They told us we aren’t getting back to work until next year,” Reed continued. “They said they might call you next year. I’m like, how are we going to make it from here to next year?”
On top of the missing income, Reed said, is the continual fear to restart normal routines as the coronavirus continues to give him and family members anxiety despite being vaccinated. He said his son went back to school this fall and was infected with the coronavirus not long after.
“Everybody’s hurt financially,” he said. “I still think it’s mental, too. They’ve not given the mental aspect enough attention.”
The gift card served as an emotional boost, he said, showing him they were not alone in their struggles and that many are behind them, providing support.
“It will be a blessing to the household and help out for a turkey for Thanksgiving,” Robinson said.
“And some desserts for Thanksgiving,” Reed added.