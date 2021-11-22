Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has drawn criticism from the majority of the D.C. Council and public health experts for doing away with the mandate — which was among the strictest in the nation — without citing data or metrics and instead saying it’s time to let people decide for themselves. But some businesses — especially fitness centers that have taken a financial hit during the pandemic — welcomed the change and plan to double down on coronavirus vaccine mandates and other precautions indoors.