That’s the message people throughout the District shared Monday as they went about their business largely unchanged, 20 months into a pandemic that’s claimed 1,196 lives in the city. Many were reluctant to take risks as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates rise and before families gather indoors for winter holidays, which experts predict could cause a spike.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has drawn criticism from the majority of the D.C. Council and public health experts for doing away with the mandate — which was among the strictest in the nation — without citing data or metrics and instead saying it’s time to let people decide for themselves. But some businesses — especially fitness centers that have taken a financial hit during the pandemic — welcomed the change and plan to double down on coronavirus vaccine mandates and other precautions indoors.
New infections are up 15 percent in D.C. over the past week, 14 percent in Maryland and 26 percent in Virginia, according to The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker. Although vaccinated people who contract breakthrough cases generally avoid hospitalization, cases requiring hospitalization are also beginning to creep up, especially in the District, data shows.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in areas of substantial or high community transmission, which includes all of D.C. and Maryland and the vast majority of Virginia, except for a few rural counties.
Neighboring Montgomery County reinstated its mask mandate Saturday after seven consecutive days of new cases numbering between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Elizabeth A. Stuart, a statistician and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said that given the current state of the pandemic, Bowser’s timing seemed odd.
“I see the appeal of starting to talk about relaxing the mask mandate,” she said. “Laying out some clear metrics that will be used makes sense, especially as we’re looking down the road a couple of months. … Right now it just feels like in D.C., it’s sort of ad hoc.”
For example, the new policy doesn’t consider children under 5 years old, who are too young to get vaccinated and therefore at greater risk and could put front-line workers in the awkward position of enforcing policies that could harm their families.
“It’s easy to say personal responsibility, but that doesn’t always go over well with families with small children who feel once again their needs are not being prioritized,” she said.
Asked about the D.C. mask mandate, Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, warned against removing face coverings at this tenuous time in the pandemic.
“Its adds an extra degree of risk,” he said Monday on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” pointing to national data last week that showed an average of 90,000 new infections and an increase in hospitalizations, but not yet deaths, a lagging indicator.
“The more people that get vaccinated, the more people that get boosted, the lower the level of infection in the community will be, and then you start thinking about pulling back on masks, but you don’t want to do it prematurely.”
If the “overwhelming majority” of the nation’s 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds get vaccinated, and cases go down, Fauci said, the nation may be able to forgo masks, “I hope, as we get through the winter and into spring.”
“But you can’t guarantee it,” he said. “This virus has fooled us before. It’s a very wily virus.”
With the exception of large retail chains, such as Giant, and some local fitness studios and salons, which have been clamoring for this change, many restaurants, shops and event spaces will continue to require masks — and in some cases, proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.
Masks will still be required on public transportation and in schools, libraries and child-care facilities, in addition to Smithsonian museums. Kennedy Center patrons must wear masks at all times and show proof of vaccination to attend indoor performances.
About 64 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, D.C. data shows, but neighborhoods in Wards 5, 7 and 8 generally have lower rates of vaccination compared with the rest of the city.
Some in the business community, including the gym owners who clamored for this change, said it could help a financially decimated industry begin to recover.
David Von Storch, owner of five Vida Fitness centers in D.C., said his business has lost $6 million and at one point had to lay off one-third of a 1,000-person workforce. The gyms instituted a vaccine mandate, but there remains a customer base uncomfortable working out in face coverings, who he hopes will return after Monday.
“We’re very excited and thankful that the mayor has chosen to lift the mask policy,” he said. “I am well aware that there is a winter surge that is coming. If a winter surge comes, the safest place you can be is in a fully vaccinated environment, and that is what we are providing and will continue to provide.”
Yet many of the businesses in Brookland in Ward 5 in Northeast Washington had mask mandates in place as of Monday afternoon. At Barnes & Noble: “You must wear a mask when entering this business.” At nearby Wardman Wines: “For the continued safety of all: FACE MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED!”
“Nothing has changed,” owner Hiram Powers-Heaven said. “I don’t know if the mayor’s office knows something we don’t, but on the face of the numbers that I see, it’s still a problem.”
Powers-Heaven said two of his three young children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and he wants to protect them and the families of his staff. All of his customers respected his rule Monday, he said. “It’s D.C. — it’s a liberal place and most people are on the side of the science.”
At the Giant in Brentwood, Toni Smith, 29, said she is fully vaccinated yet wore a mask while shopping for Thanksgiving on Monday. “What, there’s no pandemic anymore?” she said sarcastically.
She worries a wholesale departure from masks could spread the virus and endanger her 5- and 8-year-olds, whom she is still hesitant about vaccinating.
“I don’t know why they want to lift it so fast,” said Smith, a stay-at-home mom. “They should wait until January or February, until the weather breaks again.”