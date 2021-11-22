By Katie MettlerToday at 12:00 p.m. ESTBy Katie MettlerToday at 12:00 p.m. ESTA 25-year-old man has died two weeks after he was shot multiple times in the Suitland area of Prince George’s County, police said.Tyrik Watts of Suitland was found by patrol officers on the afternoon of Nov. 8 outside a vehicle in the 5700 block of East Place. He died of his wounds Saturday, authorities said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPrince George’s homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...