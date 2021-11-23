On Oct. 4, 2017, Westerman was off duty at a bar when he told a woman that he would arrange for an Uber to take her and her friend to her friend’s home, according to court records. Instead, he had the driver take all three of them to his home, where he allegedly raped the 22-year-old woman while she was unconscious, according to prosecutors. When she awoke, she told prosecutors, Westerman was forcing himself on her. She told her friend what happened, and the pair left immediately, prosecutors say.