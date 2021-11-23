The jury then awarded $500,000 in punitive damages against all 12 individual defendants, and $1 million against five white nationalist organizations on that conspiracy count. Other damages followed on further counts.
The 11 jurors needed only to find “a preponderance of the evidence,” rather than the higher bar of “beyond reasonable doubt” in criminal trials. But they deadlocked on two federal claims of a race-based conspiracy, while agreeing that there was a conspiracy under Virginia state law and that the victims were entitled to compensation.
During that rage-filled weekend, a torch-carrying mob chanted “Jews will not replace us!” and a neo-Nazi rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer. Nine people who said they suffered physical and emotional harm filed the lawsuit, which is underpinned by a Reconstruction-era statute designed to protect newly emancipated Black people from the Ku Klux Klan.
In the final three counts against the defendants, the jury was asked whether damages should be assessed against James Alex Fields Jr., an avowed neo-Nazi who rammed his car into a group of counterprotesters at the 2017 Unite the Right rally, killing one woman and injuring 35 other people.
Fields was convicted of killing the protester but refused to cooperate with pretrial proceedings in this civil case. The jury found that Fields was not liable for racial, religious or ethnic harassment in one count.
But on a claim by six plaintiffs for assault and battery, and a separate claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, the jury found Fields liable both times, and imposed punitive damages of $6 million on each count. The jury also awarded compensatory damages against Fields for more than $803,000 for assault and battery and more than $701,000 for emotional distress.
In addition, the jury issued $500,000 in punitive damages against all 12 individual defendants on count three, for violating Virginia civil conspiracy law. The full total awarded against Fields was more than $14 million.
The jury did find that five other defendants — Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Elliott Kline, Robert Ray and Christopher Cantwell — were liable for violating Virginia law on racial, religious or ethnic harassment or violence. The jury ordered those defendants to pay $500,000 in compensatory damages to two of the plaintiffs, and then imposed another $200,000 on each defendant for punitive damages.
Jurors weighing the culpability of white supremacist leaders and organizations in the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally deadlocked on whether there was a racially motivated conspiracy under federal law.
The jury could not come to an agreement on two federal counts: whether the defendants had engaged in a conspiracy to commit racial violence, and whether the defendants knew of such a conspiracy and failed to prevent it. Both counts were based on federal civil rights law, and the jury told the judge they did not think they could ever reach a unanimous verdict on either.
Nonetheless, in finding a conspiracy to intimidate, harass or harm under state law, the jury required all the defendants to pay hefty punitive damages. Integrity First for America, the civil rights group behind the lawsuit, quickly declared victory.
“This case has sent a clear message: violent hate won’t go unanswered,” Integrity First for America executive director Amy Spitalnick said in a statement. “There will be accountability.”
The federal law that divided the jury is 150 years old, designed to protect newly emancipated Black people from the Ku Klux Klan. It is also being raised in a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump and others accused of conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden’s victory.
Prominent white supremacists Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell and others engaged in a conspiracy to intimidate, harass or harm in advance of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017, a jury has found.
The jury did not reach a verdict on two federal conspiracy charges, but did find that every defendant was liable for civil conspiracy under Virginia law.
The jurors then awarded $500,000 in punitive damages against all 12 individual defendants, and $1 million against five white nationalist organizations on that conspiracy count. Other damages followed on further counts.
Spencer, Kessler and Cantwell are among the most prominent defendants in the lawsuit brought by counterprotesters from the 2017 event. Spencer, who represented himself, coined the term “alt-right” to refer to young, media-savvy White racists. In Charlottesville he led a torch rally through the University of Virginia campus where the crowd chanted, “Jews will not replace us.” In court, he distanced himself from past racist comments, saying, “I’m ashamed of it. Those are not my sincerely, thoughtful beliefs.”
Cantwell, who took part in that rally, became known as the “crying Nazi” after filming an emotional video about being the subject of an arrest warrant. Like Spencer, he represented himself, but he used the trial to defend his white supremacist views and promote his far-right podcast. He is serving a prison sentence for extortion and threats in a separate case.
Kessler, a University of Virginia graduate, was the lead organizer. Messages produced in court indicate that he told supporters to mislead law enforcement about the size of the event.
“If the police ask you how many people we have coming don’t tell them,” he wrote in a July 18, 2017, Facebook message. “If they think we have more than 400 they might be able to help the city pull our permit … better for our enemies to underestimate us.” In another message, he gave advice on how to “crack … some skulls.”
Days after the rally, he called the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer “payback.”
The defendants include some of the most notorious white supremacists and hate groups in the country.
They include Jason Kessler, lead organizer of the Unite the Right rally; Richard Spencer, a featured speaker at the rally who coined the term “alt-right”; Matthew Heimbach, who founded a now disbanded neo-Nazi group and has ties to far-right factions in Eastern Europe; and Christopher Cantwell, who became widely known as the “crying Nazi” after an emotional video of him was posted when a warrant was issued for his arrest.
“We’re raising an army my liege,” Kessler wrote to Spencer in June 2017, according to evidence the plaintiffs presented in court. “For free speech, but the cracking of skulls if it comes to it.”
James Kolenich, a lawyer representing three of the defendants — including Kessler — told the jurors his clients did not participate in a conspiracy.
“These guys know each other, they talk to each other, and they say all kinds of ridiculous things and believe all kinds of … deeply offensive and even dangerous things,” Kolenich said. “None of that proves a conspiracy.”
James A. Fields Jr., who is serving a life prison sentence for speeding his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, is also a defendant. He directly struck four of the plaintiffs in this suit in the attack. That day, he marched with Vanguard America, a white supremacist group that is also named as a defendant in the suit.
The plaintiffs in this lawsuit represent the kind of American diversity that the defendants reject.
They include an ordained minister, a Colombian American undergraduate at the University of Virginia, an African American landscaper and a multiracial paralegal who was a co-worker and friend of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when defendant James A. Fields Jr. sped his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.
Four of the plaintiffs were struck in the car attack, including Marcus Martin, who was captured in that moment of terror, midair and tumbling over the car. He had pushed his then-fiancée and another plaintiff in this suit, Marissa Blair, out of the way.
All of the plaintiffs testified about the ways the experience altered their lives, causing the dissolution of a marriage, medical complications from a skull fracture, ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder and chilling nightmares. Then they underwent cross-examination by the very people they allege caused this harm.
Natalie Romero, who was struck by Fields’s car and suffered a skull fracture, was the first plaintiff to testify. She told the jurors she was tired of hiding after that deadly weekend.
“I got spit on by people who hate me and who do not think I should be alive and that I threaten their existence,” Romero said. “I am just trying to go to school. I am just trying to get out of poverty.”
Later, another plaintiff, Devin Willis, testified for hours about the racist vitriol he endured as a young Black man while a torch-carrying mob marched on his college campus four years ago.
“I hope that you can appreciate how incredibly difficult it was for some of these plaintiffs to come here and tell you their stories,” plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan told the jurors in closing arguments. “Especially when telling you their stories meant being cross examined by Mr. Cantwell and Mr. Spencer, two people many of them have been afraid of for the past four years.”
The civil trial played out in a federal courtroom in Charlottesville, where a jury was asked to determine whether the organizing of the deadly Unite the Right rally amounted to a conspiracy to engage in racially motivated violence.
And the trial has been unusual.
Defendants did not shy away from their racist beliefs, dismissed messages seeming to call for violence as hyperbolic jokes and attempted to shift the blame for the rally’s mayhem to each other, counterprotesters and police inaction.
At times, court proceedings have sounded like a far-right conspiracy podcast with slurs for racial and religious minorities, calls for an all-White ethno-state and praise of racist pseudoscience. Two defendants represented themselves without an attorney, meaning co-defendants were able to directly cross-examine each other and directly question the plaintiffs.
Defendants and their attorneys argued they came to Charlottesville with one purpose: to protest city plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan asked the jury to consider the plaintiffs’ “pain and suffering” and award damages from $7 million to $10 million for each of those hit by defendant James A. Fields Jr.'s car when he sped into a crowd of protesters, and $3 million to $5 million for each plaintiff injured in other ways that weekend.
Advocates for the plaintiffs said the lawsuit aims to bankrupt white supremacists and their groups.
Kaplan asked on Thursday asked the jury "to hold these defendants accountable for what they have done.”
“It is up to you to demonstrate loud and clear that contrary to what defendants would have you believe, none of this is funny and none of it is a joke,” Kaplan said.