This year’s victims include 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was struck by a stray bullet in July as she walked with her parents in Southeast Washington. A month earlier, a Peace Corps worker walking from a dinner date with his wife in the Logan Circle area was killed by a stray bullet. Three people were killed in a shooting in September on Longfellow Street, part of attacks along the volatile Kennedy Street corridor in Northwest Washington. A 66-year-old Uber Eats driver was killed in March when his vehicle was carjacked by two girls, ages 13 and 15.