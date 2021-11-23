At 2:16 a.m., prosecutors said, Dupree told dispatch he would be transporting Sinclair to the county jail. Instead, he took the man to the Fairmount Heights police department, where there are no holding cells, prosecutors allege. Dupree left Sinclair in handcuffs for hours, at times unattended, and did not take him to the jail until 5:30 a.m., according to the indictment.