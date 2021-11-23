His proposals, some of which the Democrat-dominated legislature declined to pass previously, center on tougher prosecution of gun crimes and greater transparency in the prosecution and sentencing of repeat violent offenders. Hogan downplayed the immediate benefit of greater investment to resolve the systemic problems that some see as fueling the city’s crime, prompting another round of recrimination from Democratic leaders.
Hogan noted that he ordered the state’s police forces last week to begin patrolling violent neighborhoods and said he asked the Baltimore Police Department to “redouble” its emphasis on high-crime areas after a string of high-profile homicides and violence that included the stabbing of a grandmother inside a church, the death of a 5-year-old girl, the assault of a priest and the killing of a barber at work.
Hogan promised to fast-track grant applications to install lighting, security systems and cameras at community centers, and in business districts and churches.
“The reality is, no matter what actions we take, Baltimore City will never get control of the violence if they don’t arrest more, prosecute more and sentence more to get the most violent criminals off the streets,” he said.
Hogan said “there’s plenty of blame to go around” but also specifically criticized Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. He threatened to freeze state funding for her office until the prosecutor produces detailed data about how she decides to pursue cases or plea deals with violent offenders. For now, he said, “millions” of dollars in state funding will be under review, although the review’s impact was not immediately clear.
Mosby’s office did not immediately offer a comment but scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference to respond to the governor.
Hogan, who is considering running for president, has an at-times strained relationship with Maryland’s largest city. Like his previous calls to “refund police,” Hogan’s proposal Tuesday was met with criticism that he was politicizing Baltimore’s bloodshed.
“Victims deserve real leadership, not just performative politics,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said in a statement.
Ferguson encouraged Hogan to improve coordination between city and state law enforcement teams and to improve the state’s parole and probation program. Specifically, Ferguson said Hogan could unilaterally reshape the state’s parole program into one that “anticipates the direct correlation between being a victim of violence and [a] perpetrator.”
Hogan said he would propose two bills for the General Assembly to consider when it reconvenes in a special session next month. One would offer stricter penalties for illegal gun possession and straw purchases, the buying of guns on behalf of people barred from owning them. The other requires a state commission to track and publish how judges sentence violent offenders.
The governor has pitched both bills before and won some support among lawmakers, but not enough for the measures to pass. He said he’s asking for the emergency approval of the bills now because “we’re outraged by the past ten days of violence in the city, which is kind of the most heart-wrenching I’ve seen in the seven years I’ve been here.”
Hogan said he meets regularly with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) to discuss crime, and called Tuesday for another meeting. Scott has emphasized public safety and noted the city’s 300th homicide last week by saying that “failing to recognize the value of human life cannot continue to be the norm in Baltimore.”
Last week, an eighth-grader named Maliyah Turner was shot and killed near a West Baltimore recreation center she often visited after school. Her death was the city’s 302nd homicide of the year.