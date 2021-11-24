Around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said, the man fired “several rounds at officers” but “no officers have discharged their weapon in this incident,” according to a statement.
Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes said in the statement, that the department “will make every effort to end this peacefully.”
Officers from Fairfax County are also helping in the situation.
The incident is near Alexandria City High School, which is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Marcel Bassett, a spokesman for the police department, said Wednesday that residents are advised to avoid the area and out of safety precautions they should try to leave the area, if possible. Officials said if residents can’t leave their homes, they’re asked to “shelter in place” until the situation is resolved.
Bassett said, “We’re doing everything we can to end this situation quickly and peacefully.”