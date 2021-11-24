U.S. Botanic Garden Outdoor Holiday Display: The U.S. Botanic Garden’s indoor areas remain closed, along with the rest of the buildings at the U.S. Capitol, so the annual Season’s Greenings holiday display is moving outside. The gated gardens just to the west of the conservatory have been transformed into a giant open-air model train display, with locomotives chugging around various farms and agricultural settings — barns, vineyards, terraced farms, Machu Picchu — made from plant materials, as well as across overhead trestles. (Younger visitors will be thrilled to find special appearances by Thomas the Tank Engine and friends.) Window displays at the Conservatory show off highlights from the Botanic Garden’s poinsettia collection, as well as models of the Capitol and other D.C. landmarks, also made from plant parts. While the official opening date is Nov. 24, sections of the exhibit are going on display as they’re finished, so the trains began wowing visitors in early November. Trains run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 2. (Closed Christmas Day.) Free.