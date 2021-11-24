Nearly 20 associates of the Oath Keepers have been charged in the largest Jan. 6 conspiracy case. But a vast majority of all Jan. 6 defendants were not part of far-right groups or premeditated conspiracies to attack the Capitol, according to court records. About 573 have no known affiliation with an extremist group, according to a Post analysis of court filings and public records as of Nov 3. Federal prosecutors have not identified serious criminal records in the cases of most suspects, although at least a dozen defendants have been accused or convicted of domestic violence.