Johnson’s death takes D.C.’s homicide count this year to 201. The last year D.C. recorded more than 200 killings was 2003.
The shooting that killed Johnson also wounded another man, who police said was struck by multiple bullets and was hospitalized with wounds that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an AutoZone auto-parts shop at the southern tip of Congress Heights on the border with the Bellevue neighborhood.
Authorities also are investigating the shootings of three people Tuesday night near the Columbia Heights Metro station in Northwest Washington.
That shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW. Police said two women and a man were treated for bullet wounds not believed to be life-threatening. Police described the injury to one of the women as a graze wound.
Police released surveillance photos Wednesday of a Honda Odyssey minivan being sought in the case.