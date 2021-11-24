After she and her mother attended a women’s conference in 2016, the theme of which was based upon the biblical teachings of John 4, the story of the woman at the well, Omolayo felt guided to start the Neighborhood Well. In this biblical account, a Samaritan woman met Jesus, a Jewish man, at a well. Jews and Samaritans avoided interacting with one another, but Jesus began to talk to the woman, who was considered an outcast. After the conversation, she believed that Jesus was the Messiah and brought other Samaritans to speak with him, which Jesus’s disciples did not agree with.