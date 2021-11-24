A police spokesman initially said the shooting may have been self-inflicted as the little boy played with the firearm, but Contee told reporters it was not yet clear what happened.
“We don’t know a whole lot about the incident,” the chief said. “I wish I could say definitively. The family has my deepest condolences. I can’t imagine what they are going through right now … to lose the life of a small child.”
Police said they are trying to determine why a firearm was in the apartment and whether the child who was killed or someone else fired it. Police said preliminarily they don’t believe the shooting was intentional, but they said the investigation remains active.
“Somehow a gun was present and this child will not see Thanksgiving tomorrow,” Contee said.