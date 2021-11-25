In late October 2020, Colesville Presbyterian’s leadership contacted Nix. Thanking him for his dedication — which had resulted in more than 30 appreciative community members contacting the church in support of the banner — they informed him that the sign would soon be removed in anticipation of the upcoming presidential election. On a bright afternoon a few days later, Nix walked onto his porch, glanced down the street and was jolted to see a man spraying something on the banner. Furious, Nix leaped into his truck, sped to the church and found himself face to face with the sprayer: a terrified 60-something White man whose face trembled behind his glasses. For months, Nix had envisioned his adversary as a “rebellious kid or an old, nasty-looking dude.” But the man quivering before him “could have been a church deacon — glasses, tucked-in, buttoned shirt,” he says. “It wasn’t some down-on-his-luck lowlife trying to piss other people off. It was my uncle or older brother.” When Nix shouted, “Dude, why … are you messing with the sign?” the shivering man replied, ‘It makes me uncomfortable.”