During the hearing Thursday in D.C. Superior Court, the government said Wilson was one of four people, all armed with guns and wearing gloves, who emerged from a stolen white Chevrolet Equinox on the evening of June 29 and opened fire. Prosecutors said they had DNA evidence and surveillance footage that tie Wilson to the Equinox and the scene of the shooting.
But Wilson’s defense attorney questioned whether authorities have clear evidence, including ballistics or a murder weapon, to prove he pulled the trigger.
Wilson was arrested Wednesday, the first break in the case nearly five months after the fatal shooting — a volley of gunfire that left bullet casings scattered on R Street NW in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Police said they are searching for other suspects.
Black, who worked for the Peace Corps in the inspector general’s office and lived in Takoma Park, Md., was on a walk with his wife and two friends after a dinner on 14th Street NW when the shooting started, according to court documents.
“Are they fireworks?” Black asked his group, moments before he was struck in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Days later, on July 2, officers located a white Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description and license plate number of the one they saw on security footage the night of the shooting, according to court documents. Detectives inspected the vehicle, and though it had been cleaned, they said, they were able to find blood near the rear-right passenger door — where they said Wilson sat after the shooting.
That DNA sample was analyzed by a forensic biologist with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, authorities said, and compared to samples taken from cartridge casings found at the scene.
It was also compared to a blood stain on Wilson’s clothes that police say he was wearing the night of the shooting. Authorities had collected the bloody T-shirt he wore into a hospital 20 minutes after the gunfire erupted, according to court documents. Wilson told an officer working part-time at the hospital that he had been shot in the hand during a robbery near a park, the documents say, though authorities said they were not able to find evidence of a shooting in the area he described.
The ATF lab said that Wilson’s DNA was included in the blood sample from the stolen Equinox and the cartridge casings, the court documents state.
The court issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Tuesday, and he was detained the next day outside his residence, police said. Authorities said they saw Wilson walk out of the home wearing a jacket and climb into the driver’s side of a Nissan Infiniti. In his jacket, police said, they found a semi-automatic pistol with a laser-sight. The gun was loaded, court documents said, and unregistered.
In court Thursday, prosecutors said they were still conducting a ballistic analysis on the gun to see if it was connected to the summer shooting.