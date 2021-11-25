Saravia Castro described seeing surveillance video of the moment her father was killed in the 200 block of West Glebe Road. In the video, a driver in a white pickup truck made a wide turn, onto a curb, and hit Saravia Alvarez as he carried bags in his hand while walking on the sidewalk. In a separate video shared by Saravia Alvarez’s niece, an angle is shown of the truck moving back and forth while Saravia Alvarez is pinned underneath, causing smoke and leaving behind burned tire marks on the concrete ground. Saravia Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.