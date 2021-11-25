Marcella Usher, 62, signed up for a shift on Thursday for the first time in over a year. Usher has volunteered for about 26 years, but last year, she didn’t participate in her normal shifts because she wanted to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But now, she has the vaccine. Thanksgiving Day was her personal kickoff to begin volunteering again so she could show gratitude “for all the good things that have happened in spite of covid,” she said.