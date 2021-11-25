Jennifer Christiansen, a school librarian from Centreville, Va., who follows a plant-based diet, said she came to the farm to support the animals. Turkeys raised in some commercial operations, she said, “often don’t see daylight, and their lives are filled with torture.” Seeing the birds roam safely at Netzel’s farm, she said, is heartwarming. “I admire people that have these places and use their money, their lives, for these animals that would otherwise be killed.”