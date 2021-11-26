If you want a photo that pops while sending love-is-love inclusivity vibes, this spot in Blagden Alley is for you. The rainbow-bright mural by artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer is a head-turner from every angle, whether close up or from a distance. Think about doing an action shot in front of a single letter, such as everyone jumping in the air at once. The mural is popular, so be prepared to potentially wait before getting your shot. Luckily, it’s right next to La Colombe, so you can enjoy a coffee while you bide your time. Or take a stroll around the nearby alleyways, which are covered with more striking artworks.