Less than a year later, Moose resigned from the department amid controversy surrounding a memoir he published about what he called the largest manhunt in American police history. The Montgomery County ethics commission decided that the chief shouldn’t profit off his public service, and prosecutors involved in the trial of the snipers sounded alarm that the book could impact jury selection. But Moose decided to write the book anyway, resigning from the police force and telling the commission: “I care a lot more about this case than anybody in this room. So to have people say to me that I’m going to jeopardize these people going to prison or accepting the death penalty so I can write a book is like about the meanest thing anybody can say to me.”