Stuart “Izzy” Ezrailson, a Georgetown merchant since 1969, said he hasn’t been thrilled that the BID accelerated Georgetown’s transformation from a quirky, historical village into an outdoor mall for corporate chains over the years. But overall he thinks the BID has been beneficial and well-practiced at finding consensus among a very diverse membership. He said the BID also has brought professional standards of urban planning to one of the city’s most distinctive venues.