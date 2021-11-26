The request from council members is the latest development in a pressure campaign that has been mounting against the mayor’s pilot program, which came under intense scrutiny last month when a homeless man was hospitalized during the pilot’s inaugural encampment clearing. The man, who was one of the people set to receive a housing voucher through the pilot, had been scooped up by a front-loader while he slept inside his tent as city workers swept the area underneath a Metro overpass in NoMa.
“While we believe the program is well-intentioned, we have significant concerns about its execution,” said the letter, which was signed by council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large).
Council members asked that the mayor’s office cease all encampment clearings until March 31 but continue working to place unhoused individuals in housing.
The office of the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Silverman, who signed the letter, said that if the mayor’s primary goal is to house homeless people, “then it shouldn’t be an issue to decouple that from the encampment clearings.” She has criticized the pilot’s approach as haphazard and rushed and said she worries that pushing to close more encampments may drive homeless individuals who are not eligible for housing under the pilot farther into the shadows.
Over Thanksgiving, Silverman said she walked by a half dozen tents that have cropped up near Garfield Park in Southeast Washington. The men who moved there are members of the same group she watched be evicted from a small park on Massachusetts Avenue NE last month.
“The approach the administration seems to be taking with clearings doesn’t actually get all these people out of tents; it just moves them to a different neighborhood,” she said. “My fear is we’re just going to move people out of these prominent locations … to the fringes, which means it’s harder for them to get services and there will be less of an urgency to get them housed, and then we’ll see people die.”
Last year, seven homeless people died as a result of hypothermia or exposure to the cold, according to the District’s Interagency Council on Homelessness.
As of Friday, two encampments were scheduled to be fully cleared during the first week of December, according to the office of the deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, including one at New Jersey Avenue and O Street NW where a homeless person died last month in a tent fire.
A fence is expected to be erected around the park next week ahead of what Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage said were scheduled renovations to the grounds. Several dozen homeless residents have been living for months in an encampment that D.C. officials and area residents say has only grown with time.
Turnage has pointed to the increasingly cold weather as reason to expedite — not slow — the pilot’s progress. He said calls to decouple the housing-first element of the program from establishing no-camping zones misses the point of the program, which, he said is to “clear the sites.”
The CARE pilot is working with people from four of the District’s most visible encampments: the now-vacated NoMa underpass, the park on New Jersey Avenue, along E Street near 20th Street NW and a growing group of tents on 25th Street and Virginia Avenue NW.
Not all homeless people currently living at the four sites identified by the mayor’s office will receive offers of housing through the pilot — only the those who were put on a list that D.C. officials created in August. Turnage said there are just over 100 people on that list.
As of October, D.C. officials tallied 134 encampments of various sizes dotting the city’s sidewalks and parks. More than 6,300 people experience homelessness in the District on any given day, according to government estimates. Of those, more than 1,400 are considered chronically homeless.