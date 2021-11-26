“We’re working through it,” D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said Friday. He said detectives have been in contact with the boy’s relatives about the case. He said police have not located the firearm.
Efforts by The Washington Post to reach the child’s family members have been unsuccessful.
The shooting occurred about 12:45 p.m. inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Chester Street SE. A police report says the child was shot in the head and died at a hospital.
Police said they are trying to determine why a firearm was in the apartment and who fired it. Police said preliminarily that they do not think the shooting was intentional, but they said the investigation continues.