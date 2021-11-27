Police identified the man Saturday as Deshaun Gladden, of Southeast.
Police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz confirmed Gladden had previously been charged in a fatal shooting in November 2020. Prosecutors dropped the murder charge in September, according to court records, but the filings don’t give any indication as to why.
Sean Thomas, 51, Gladden’s father, said Gladden had been on the way to work when he was shot. Thomas said his son had been trying to put his life back together after being accused in the fatal shooting. Thomas said his son had been at the scene but was not responsible for the killing.
“They tried to put something on him that he didn’t do,” Thomas said. “They gave him a bad name.”
Gladden spent Thanksgiving with his mother’s family, Thomas said.
“He was a really brilliant young man,” Thomas said.