A police spokesman said the man was not wounded. The man’s identity was not immediately released pending formal charges being filed. Police said they recovered two firearms: a rifle and a handgun.
D.C. Police Executive Assistant Chief Ashan M. Benedict said officers went to the 2300 block of Chester Street SE about 1:30 a.m. in response to a report of an assault and shots fired on the block. Police said that before shots were fired, a person may have been thrown out of a party at a residence on that block.
Benedict said officers arrived and saw a man armed with the rifle. “After repeated commands, at least one officer discharged their weapon at this individual,” Benedict said in a video statement posted on the department’s Twitter page.
Benedict said the man dropped the rifle and fled in a vehicle. After the crash, police said, the man ran away and officers found the second firearm and “additional items of evidence” that Benedict did not specify.
A police spokesman said officers found the man shortly before 6:30 a.m.
The Seventh District officer who fired a weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation. Police said the officer’s body camera was activated. After serious use-of-force incidents, police have five business days to release body-camera video and to identify officers who fired.