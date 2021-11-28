By Allison KleinToday at 2:31 p.m. ESTBy Allison KleinToday at 2:31 p.m. ESTA man was shot and wounded near the Beltway Plaza Mall in Greenbelt on Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s police department.Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 12:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...