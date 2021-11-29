The goal of NNAF’s Operation Scale Up is that come July 1 next year — by which time more than a half-dozen conservative states may have adopted drastic cuts to abortion similar to those in Texas — abortion funds in and around the nation’s capital will be able to meet the needs of every person who calls asking for help, regardless of whether they are local or out of state, said NNAF managing director Debasri Ghosh. Instead of having to leave voice mails with multiple organizations, hoping they have enough funding that week to subsidize a $500 pill or a $3,500 second-trimester termination, patients would be able to just make one call to access the resources of multiple abortion funds in the Mid-Atlantic region.