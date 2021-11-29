With the primary six months away, the candidates have not yet distanced themselves much on policy — at their first debate, which five candidates participated in, every one of them agreed with the council’s recent tax increase, opposed the council overturning voters’ decision on increasing the tipped minimum wage, expressed concerns about ranked-choice voting and approved of public campaign financing. While some have put forward ideas such as State Board of Education member Zachary Parker’s proposal for a tax credit to help people born in D.C. before 2005 stay in the city, or Orange’s plan to make tuition free at the University of the District of Columbia, much of the campaign is about personal appeal rather than political leaning.